Ginevra Full/Queen Upholstered Velour Headboard, Charcoal/Gray

This Velvet Upholstered adjustable headboard gives you height and size options. Tufted and padded headboard with framed appearance is modern yet timeless and works well in all kinds of decor styles. The headboard height is adjustable from 48' - 52' - 56' high. There are 2 sizes: EK and CK fits King or California King bedframes, QN and DB fits Queen or Full (sames size as Double) bedframes. The headboard is fully upholstered in velvet and lightly padded for a plush, premium feel. 1 Year Limited Warranty.