Ginaya 89.9" Wide Outdoor Wicker Symmetrical Patio Sectional with Cushions
Description
Features:Its versatile design makes it to be rearranged into different configurations for your occasion. Also offering a table for decorative and functional use.Good choice for patio, backyard, balcony, poolside, garden, indoor, and other suitable space in your home. Whether it's partying, having lunch, reading a book, or catching a quick nap, this sofa set is your best choice!Make sure it can be used for a long time all year roundProduct Type: Patio SectionalFrame Material: Wicker/RattanFrame Material Details: Plastic Material Details?: Is the product made from Textiline?: Is the product made from extruded aluminum?: Wood Species: Outer Frame Metal Type: Woven Material: Weave Type: Weave Size: Inner Frame Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Polyethylene (PE)Wicker/Rattan UV Inhibitor?: Teak Country of Origin?: Modular: YesShape: SymmetricalDaybed Shape: Frame Color: BlackSeating Capacity: 5Cushions Included: YesUpholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color: BlueNumber of Cushions Included: 11Water-Repellent Finish: YesUV Protective Finish: YesCushion Durability: Cushion Cover Closure Method: ZipperDetachable Cushion: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: YesCushion Cover Material: Cushion Cover Material Details: Solution Dyed: Machine-Washable (EU Only): Cushion Attachment Type: No Direct Attachment MethodCushion Fill Material: FoamPolyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Compatible Cushion Part Number: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: YesPieces Included: 2 x Middle Sofa, 2 x Armrest Sofa, 1 x Corner Sofa, 5 x Seat Cushions, 6 x Back Cushions, 1 x Coffee table with glass topFrame Durability: Water Resistant;UV ResistantStorage Included: YesCanopy Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Canopy Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Canopy Material Details: Retractable Canopy: Canopy Color: Upholstered: YesLegal Documentation: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoUL 4041 - Safety Standard for Outdoor Furniture: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Certified: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoGreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certifi