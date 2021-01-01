From safavieh
Gina Lift-Top Coffee Table Dark Oak - Safavieh
Home is where the heart is and this contemporary lift top coffee table brings cozy warmth to the living room. Crafted with a choice of two oak finishes, its easy lift top makes storage a breeze. Clean lines and neutral black metal legs make it endlessly versatile. Crafted from MDF wood and black colored metal tube, this coffee table is able to support up to thirty pounds. The Gina coffee table is the perfect choice for Contemporary, Mid-Century or Modern styled rooms. Color: Dark Oak.