Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, One Size , 4
What it is: A brow-volumizing tinted gel with tiny microfibers that create natural-looking fullness and definition.What it does: Benefitï¿½s Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin and brow hairs, creating natural-looking brow volume. The custom tiny, tapered brush provides an easy, mess-proof application, and makes it easy to tame, tint, and volumize the look of your brows. The buildable formula is also water resistant and long wearing. This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.Beauty Tip: Start your look with Benefitï¿½s bestselling Precisely, My Brow Pencil (sold separately) for expertly full and defined brow looks.Research results:In a self-evaluation by 66 women after 1 week:- 94% said brows looked visibly thickerSuggested Usage:-Using short pressing motions, stroke the precision tip along the brow to define and shape. -Brush through with the custom tiny tapered brush to blend and build.-Stroke on more to build thicker-looking brows. To get the most natural look, start at the inner edge of your brow and move outward.-For the fullest, thickest-looking results, gently glide the brush against the direction of your hair growth starting at the tail, and allow the color to settle. Then brush hairs back into place.-Size:0.1 oz/ 3 gIngredients:Water, Mica, Glyceryl Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Polypropylene, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Panthenol, Glycerin, Althaea Officinalis Root Extract, Silica, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate. May Contain (+/-): Yellow 5/Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163), Chromium Oxide Greens (Ci 77288), Chromium Hydroxide Green (Ci 77289), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Ferric Ferrocyanide/Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891).