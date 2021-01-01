Gillmore Shag Creamy White Area Rug
Description
Technique: ShagConstruction: Machine MadeMaterial:Polypropylene Fiber Surface,Sponge InterlayerLocation: Indoor Use OnlyColor:Creamy WhiteSize:31.5 "x 47.2"Features:Pure natural super soft material, skin-friendly, no stimulation, does not produce or does not contain the adverse impact of hazards to human health and the environmentEnvironmentally friendly dyes, longer wash fastnessDust cleanable, easy to clean, you can clean by hand washing gently and dry cleaning, but can not by washing machine and dryingColorful and diverse, myriad colors derived from natural, bright and activeSpecial non-slip design on the bottom, preventing dislocation, non-slipSuitable for bedroom, den, living room, dining area, etcMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: ShagOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Creamy WhitePattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: YesEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot clean with water;Spot clean with mild detergentCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: Health Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: 2'7" x 3'11"Pile Height: 10Overall Product Weight: 2Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: FullWarranty Details: