From mercer41
Gillham End Table with Storage
Very two-layered metal wood accent round side end table brings a new and attractive look to your living room. It also provides storage space beneath the tabletop. This is a great mixture of 18mm thick a quality melamine coated manufactured wood and first-class industrial metal frame which makes it sturdy and durable. The metal frame is coated with scratch and impact-resistant industrial static paint. Resembling solid wood quality and pattern, it will serve for you and your loved ones, guests for a long time. It is manufactured using eco-friendly and health-friendly TSE certified materials. The product will be delivered to the customer in the original package as disassembled. It is designed to be assembled by the customer easily using simple household tools like a power drill. Assembly instruction and installation hardware are included in the package. For fast and error-free installation, product parts are numbered with stickers in accordance with the assembly guide. Table Base Color: Black, Table Top Color: Bendire