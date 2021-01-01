From ebern designs
Gillermo 35.4'' H x 28.3'' W Standard Bookcase
This is a simple little bookshelf, let your life say goodbye to the chaos, and the items in your home are neatly arranged. Very suitable for home and personal use, a multi-layer storage unit allows you to easily get rid of the chaos. This bookcase contains 6 open cabinets and a drawer, you can also use it as a wardrobe and shoe rack, it will look great. If you have a child, he is indeed your ideal choice, you do not have to worry about sudden accidents. It uses a raised guardrail design, which can effectively prevent the top of the bookshelf from falling. Made of environmentally friendly MDF, green and non-toxic, strong carrying capacity.