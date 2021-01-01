From skl home
Gilded Pineapple Soap Dispenser Gold - SKL Home
Add a regal look to your bath with the Gilded Pineapple lotion dispenser. This fun pineapple design features a polished gold-tone pump and can be used to hold lotion or liquid soap. Shop coordinating accessories to complete the look. SKL Home by Saturday Knight Ltd. brings personality, fun and flair to the most intimate spaces in your home with products ranging from bath accessories and shower curtains, to towels, curtains and beyond. Whether your style is upbeat and modern, or classic and cozy, SKL Home provides a look to compliment almost any decor. Combining 40+ years' experience, global design inspiration and premium fabrications, SKL Home continues to lead the way in home accessories. Gender: unisex. Pattern: Fruit.