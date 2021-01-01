Giglia L-Shape Desk
Description
Features:Package Contents:1x deskSpace saving: 180 degree rotating design, can be placed at the foot of the wall, effectively saving spaceThis is a new choice for stylish offices and homes, making it more compatible with your work and life.Desk Type: Writing desk;Standing desk;Executive desk;Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: L-ShapeReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color: White): WhiteTop Color (Color: Black): BlackTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color (Color: White): WhiteBase Color (Color: Black): BlackBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: Finished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: YesLocking Cabinet: NoNumber of Cabinets: 1Number of Interior Shelves: 2Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: YesFile Drawer: YesDrawer Glide Mechanism: YesDrawer Glide Material: WoodSafety Stop: YesSoft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: 20Number of Drawers: 1Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoTipping Prevention: YesFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 80Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaDurability: Water Resistant;Scratch Resistant;Stain Resistant;Fade ResistantDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: DovetailKiln-Dried Wood: Base Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:UL Listed: ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoHFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoLEED Project Appropriate: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Lacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: SCS Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: