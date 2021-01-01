Gig Harbor Washington Native American Orca Killer Whale Premium T-Shirt

Pacific Northwest and Washington Native American Indian Formline Orca Killer Whale. Tribal Totem Artwork inspired by the traditional style of the Haida and Klingit aka Tlingit. Blue water and light design souvenir. Gig Harbor, proud Washingtonian resident great souvenir gifts, Traditional Native American Style blue water ocean orca killer whale totem art This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.