Black Gifted Queen Melanin African Natural Strong Afro Woman Tote Bag

American African design for women with complexion melanin poppin and who love black power. Afrocentric Afro natural hair girl design emanating: strong, confident, magic, educated, and empowerment for emancipation on National Freedom Day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.