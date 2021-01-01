Vintage Est. 1983 Limited Edition 39th Birthday Gift T-Shirt

Celebrate your 39th birthday because you're vintage, original, and a legend. This 1983 39th Birthday apparel makes a great gift idea for a 39th birthday. January February March April May June July August September October November December. 1983 39th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Perfect 39th birthday gift for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa,men, women, boy, girl. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem