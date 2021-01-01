Modern Tees Engineering Tshirts Gift Engineers Aerospace Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you Love Planes? Are you an Aerospace Engineer? Then this funny Aerospace Engineer shirt is for you! This Aerospace Engineer shirt makes a great gift idea for any Engineering student, Aeronautical, Astronautical, or Avionics Engineer! This How Planes Fly Funny Aerospace Engineer Engineering T-Shirt has a sketch-like design, simple, yet any engineer would love! If you're into flight technology, this tshirt is perfect for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only