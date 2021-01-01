From pageone lighting
Gianni Round LED Chandelier by PageOne Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Brushed Aluminum - (PP020113-BC)
The Gianni Round LED Chandelier from PageOne Lighting creates a warm and even layer of light from a sophisticated and tasteful silhouette. A small, rounded ceiling mount made of smooth metal extends a set of thin wires that each lead to a matching ring-shaped shade. The shade is lined with thin bands of acrylic on its upper and lower ends and remains open at one part for added visual appeal. Integrated LEDs create a bright and focused glow in the space below that transforms the ambiance and brings the piece to life. A world-renowned lighting and dÃ©cor brand, PageOne offers a variety of modern lighting collections that embody the brands vision of creating environmentally-conscious yet stylish lighting. Among its most popular options is the Wilbur LED, a line of futuristic pendant lighting made of durable aluminum finished in matte black that features long-life LED lamping, support for bright 3000K color temperature, and ELV/TRIAC dimming capability. All PageOne fixtures offer unmatched quality combined with the unique style that bodes well with todays interiors. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Brushed Champagne