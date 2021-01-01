From kobi halperin
Kobi Halperin Gianna Drawstring Jacket
This zip-front jacket features drawstrings at the ruffled collar, sleeves, and hem for a voluminous, customizable look. Drawstring collar Drawstring three-quarter sleeves Concealed zip closure Waist welt pockets Drawstring waist 85% polyester/15% spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in women's ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperin's collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Black. Size: Small.