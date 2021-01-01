From ebern designs
Giah 64.57'' Armless Sofa
Products Futures: Modern Design: Contemporary design with tufted back & seat, well-distributed stitching makes it more comfortable. This multi-functional sofa bed makes the household environment of small space living more optional. Suitable for any apartment or studio to improve the comfort of life and work.Converts into a Bed: The back easily folds down to lounge for casual moments. Stay prepared for overnight guests by taking advantage of the adjustable back to switch from a sofa to a comfy bed in just seconds. Multiple Adjustable Positions: The mechanism to ensure conversion between seating/lounging/ sleeping positions. 3 adjustable positions can offer different comfort to you. if you want to watch TV in your living room you can adjust the backrest, if you want to take a nap you can adjust the angle to 180 °as a bed. All in all, the adjustable backrest can meet your different needs in your life. High Quality: Durably crafted with faux leather and 4 metal legs, this convertible futon sofa fuses comfort and style that will last in your living space for years to come.Easy To Assemble: Simple instructions and tools are provided to help with the quick and easy assembly process. You'll be enjoying your sofa in no time upon arrival.