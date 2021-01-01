From missoni home

Missoni Home - Giacomo Towel - 59 - Bath Sheet

$190.00
In stock
Buy at amaraus

Description

This Missoni Home Giacomo bath sheet features the Giacomo jacquard zigzag wave design in multiple shades of bright colour. Luxuriously soft to touch the towel is made from 100% cotton and has soft velour on one side and terry towelling on the other. This Missoni Home bath sheet is perfect for brightening up your bathroom and it also makes a great luxury gift idea. Key features: * Bath sheet * Material: 100% cotton toweling * Dimensions: 100x150cm * Bold zigzags in vibrant multicolors * Soft velour on one side * Terry toweling on the reverse * Machine washable at 40 C * Made in Portugal * Available in other colors

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com