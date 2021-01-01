Verb Ghost Oil – Vegan Weightless Hair Oil – Lightweight Hair Oil – Revitalizing Hair Treatment Oil Nourishes and Promotes Shiny Hair – Paraben Free, Sulfate Free Smoothing Oil, 2 fl oz

WEIGHTLESS HAIR OIL: Verb Ghost Oil is a revitalizing hair finishing oil that enhances sheen; the hair protection oil smooths, softens and reduces frizz, promoting radiant shine for all hair types NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Bamboo Extract in the lightweight hair oil strengthens the hair and “helps” retain moisture, Moringa Oil nourishes and smooths frizz, and Hydrolyzed Soy Protein seals in moisture ONLY GOOD STUFF: This paraben free, sulfate free and gluten free hair treatment oil is vegan and cruelty free; Made in the USA, the smoothing oil can also be used to rehydrate and refresh skin and beards HOW TO USE: After washing hair with Verb Ghost shampoo and Verb Ghost conditioner, apply 2-3 drops of the hair treatment oil to damp or dry hair to smooth flyaways and enhance shine GHOST HAIRCARE: This moringa hair oil is part of Verb’s Ghost haircare range of supernatural haircare products for fine and easily weighted-down hair; Ghost hair products are suitable for use on all hair types