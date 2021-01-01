From cool paranormal investigation
Ghost Hunting Squad Ghost Hunter Paranormal Investigator Tote Bag
Advertisement
This Graphic says "Ghost Hunting Squad" with optical illusion trippy effect and shows a scary ghost. Ideal for ghost hunter crewwho loves paranormal investigation with recorder, spirit box and voice recorders. Find unexplained electromagnetic disturbances. This cool Design influences an occasion for spooky paranormal adventures and halloween costume party. Awesome for ghost researchers team and ghost lover who loves work with ghost hunting equipment kit with infrared cameras. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.