From skechers work
SKECHERS Work Ghenter - Bronaugh
Feel surefooted and self-assured with the reliable comfort and traction of the SKECHERS Work Ghenter - Bronaugh work shoe. Casual work sneaker features the Relaxed Fit design for a roomier, more comfortable fit and Memory Foam cushioning. Style number: 77210. Sporty mesh fabric upper with grid underlay and a smooth synthetic overlay at laces for added durability. Upper features a water and stain-resistant design and Scotchgard protection. Traditional lace-up system for a secure fit. Padded collar and tongue for added comfort. Signature stitching accents and side S logo. Rubber toe guard provides added protection against abrasions. Heel panel fabric overlay with pull on top tab. Side gore panels for excellent flexibility and easy on and off. Soft fabric lining offers added comfort. Comfortable footbed with Memory Foam cushioning for incredible all-day cushioned comfort. Flexible, lightweight midsole provides excellent shock absorption. Flexible rubber slip-resistant outsole with traction design meets ASTM F2913-19 safety standard and provides excellent traction. Imported. Soft toe meets ASTM F2892 Electrical Hazard (EH) safety standards. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.