Ghayth 90.5'' Wide Reversible Sectional Sofa & Chaise
Description
Features:Blending classic and rustic elements, this sectional sofa includes 2 seat sofa with a pulled-out bed and a reversible chaise with storage. It brings elegant style to your living room and blending well with any home decor.The chaise adds a storage function to accommodate more items, and it can be interchangeable to meet the needs of different customers.There is a pulled-out bed under the sofa for rest, it can be a full-size sleeper with minimal effort.Both two armrest surfaces inlaid copper-nail which can be better integrated into the modern style.Product Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: L-Shaped Orientation: ReversibleDesign: SleeperSleeper Size: TwinSleeper Mechanism: Fold OutReclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Type: Pieces Included: 1 Sofa and 1 chaiseNumber of Pieces: 2Seating Capacity: 3Upholstery Material: Polyester BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: GraySeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: PlasticLeg Material Details: Leg Color: BlackArm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Tufted backStorage Space Included: YesStorage Location: Under-seat-storageConsole: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: YesSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: YesBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Location: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: UV/Fade ResistantProduct Care: Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals.Weight Capacity: 750Country of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoIs this a modular sectional component?: How many arms does this component have?: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Metallic: CopperFoam Density: 1.8 lbs./cu.ft.Cushion Construction: Feather Blend (foam and feather) with SpringsDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamJoinery: Curved Corner: Sofa Component Included: YesNumber of sofa components included: 1Loveseat Components Included: NoNumber of loveseats: Armless Chair Component Included: NoNumber of Armless Chairs: Ottoman Component Included: NoNumber of ottomans included: Wedge Included: NoNumber of Wedges: Corner Chair Included: NoNumber of Corner Chairs: One Armed Chair Included: NoNumber of One Armed Chairs: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: NoWeight Capacity Per Seat: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: SCS Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of