GE GFW148S 24 Inch Wide 2.4 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Front Loading Washer with Steam Technology White Laundry Appliances Washing Machines

GE GFW148S 24 Inch Wide 2.4 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Front Loading Washer with Steam Technology Features:This compact washer's 2.4 cu. ft. total capacity is perfect for smaller loads14 wash cycles and 5 temperature settings offer customization options for your perfect wash cycleTouch controls offer easy access to customize those wash settingsEnergy Star qualified for efficient operationIncludes a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty for parts and laborProduct Technologies:Steam Technology: Get a deeper clean with Steam Technology. It penetrates deep into fabric fibers to loosen stains, while keeping your fabric safe. Specifications:Total Capacity: 2.4 cu. ft.Number of Cycles: 14Temperature Settings: 5Sanitary Rinse: YesControl Type: TouchDepth: 25-5/8"Height: 33-1/4"Width: 23-7/16"Voltage: 120 Front Loading Washing Machines White