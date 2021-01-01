From quoizel
Quoizel GF1621 Griffin 4 Light 21" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Palladian Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Quoizel GF1621 Griffin 4 Light 21" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture This understated style provides a stylish, soft modern look for most any room. The etched shade is painted white inside, diffusing the light evenly and illuminating your home with a soothing glow. It is held in place by softly curved arms and is available in three finishes: Antique Nickel, Polished Chrome and Palladian BronzeFeatures:Etched GlassClean transitional styleDurable steel frame ensures years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this itemRated for installation and use in dry locations onlyFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 21"Shade Width: 18.5"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb(s) Included: NoWatts per Bulb: 60WTotal Wattage: 240Voltage: 120 Flush Mount Palladian Bronze