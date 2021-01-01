GoFit GF-P10W Padded Adjustable Pro Ankle Weights & GF-NWT Neoprene Waist Trimmer

Advertisement
Enhance your workout with this bundle from GoFit! It includes Padded Adjustable Pro Ankle Weights and a Neoprene Waist Trimmer. The ankle weights are ideal for rehab and improving lower body strength. Ankle weights are one of the best ways in which to add resistance to your lower body training by targeting certain muscle groups. The leg and hip joint are like a lever and fulcrum. With the hip being the fulcrum, the farther away the weight, the harder it is to lift and balance. The same can be said for the knee joint as well. By adding a minimum amount of weight, the leg muscles must exert considerable effort to lift and balance the weights, which provides maximum results. The waist trimmer is constructed of a layer of neoprene backed by four-way stretch nylon. Wearing it is an effective way to increase the perspiration around the mid-section of the body; this becomes especially effective while training your abs. The added perspiration will help reduce inches and burn more fat in a faster and more isolated fashion during exercises.