From red barrel studio
Gettysburg Desk
Advertisement
Modern & Classic Appearance The Desk with black glossy finish has a classy design of an expansive contoured desktop shape, highlight traditional and the modernistic perfect fusion repair and the arrangement. -Fine Craftsmanship Made of High quality MDF board with glossy veneer, this desk is stable and durable enough to hold all your heavy stuffs. -Hanging letter-size files This desk is designed with two drawers in two kinds of different dimensions, The bottom drawer can be used as a file cabinet, you can hang letter-size files or store other items.-Large storage space The computer desk has a 23.6-inch wide table that can provide you with a larger work surface. -Easy to Assemble All accessories and instructions are included in the package. All you can do is to follow the installation procedures.