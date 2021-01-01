Get out on the links with the TravisMathew Get Off My Lawn fitted hat. The trucker cap is constructed from a five-panel design with a breathable mesh backing and a comfortable FlexFit interior. Woven twill front with signature logo embroidery. Taped interior seams and an elasticized FlexFit sweatband. Curved bill front. 63% polyester, 34% cotton, 3% polyurethane. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 22 in Brim: 2 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size SM/MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.