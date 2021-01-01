Gesture Executive Chair

This GESTURE Chair, designed by Steelcase, was designed to be confident, intentional, and highly evolved with simple sophistication. The design was meant to inspire confidence that it would deliver a great experience time and time again. The key design driver was to fundamentally rethink the chair based on the movement of the human body and the way we work today. GESTURE won the Neocon Gold Award in 2013. Upholstery Color: Leather - Mahogany (L207), Frame Color: Black Frame with Black Accents, Customization: Shell Back