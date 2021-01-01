Artistic Weavers Gertrude Area Rug 5'3" x 7'3", Multi Color

100% Polypropylene Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Stylish and neutral, this global inspired rug adds a modern, chic look to your space. Functional medium pile at 0.45" allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first.