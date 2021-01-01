BounceComfort Gertie Light Gray Memory Foam 2-Piece Bath Mat Set, Lt Gray

Super-soft brushed-microfiber surface surrounds a thick memory foam core, allowing water to repel for quick-dry, perfect when you step out of the shower or bath. A durable, skid-resistant backing and slip-resistant surface provide stability while you step. Reinforced trim helps maintain shape for long-lasting use. Machine washable microfiber makes cleaning a breeze. Wash in cold water separately with mild soap or detergent. Do not bleach. For best results, hang dry. Set includes (1) 17 in. x 24 in. and (1) 20 in. x 32 in. bath mats. 100% polyester. Imported. Color: Lt Gray.