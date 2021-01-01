Gerritt Height Adjustable Desk
Description
Office desk with drawers and liftFeatures:Two drawers with metal ball-bearing glideLift with height adjustablePower outlet with USBAcacia veneer wire brushedShiny gold color metal baseAntique white wood colorDesk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: YesHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Lift TopShape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: Antique WhiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: GoldBase Material: IronBase Material Details: IronBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: Wood Scoring & Rub ThroughMirrored: NoFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: NoFile Drawer: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesDrawer Glide Material: MetalSafety Stop: YesSoft Close Drawer: Soft-CloseDrawer Weight Capacity: 100Number of Drawers: 2Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: YesBuilt-In USB Port: YesIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoTipping Prevention: NoFoldable: NoTwo Person Accommodated: NoWeight Capacity: 250Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In ChinaDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Wood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoFIRA Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoHFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: WEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: YesBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: N/AGS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoEnergy Star Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Comp