Signature Design by Ashley Gerridan Coastal Two Drawer Nightstand, White/Gray

TWO-DRAWER NIGHTSTAND: Cool, clean and casually modern. This nightstand's wispy whitewash and gray finish sets the tone for your bedroom's calming sanctuary HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of engineered wood and veneer, the white rustic finish with replicated cedar grain accented with rustic gray planked replicated oak grain, adds an authentic touch ALL IN THE DETAILS: Large-scale linear pulls in a dark pewter-tone finish add dimension and style to the night stand. Use 2 nightstands for a symmetrical end table effect PLENTY OF STORAGE: Nightstand measures 21.69" W x 15.59" D x 24.72" H. Two smooth-gliding drawers neatly accommodate your bedside night stand needs MINOR ASSEMBLY: Easy-to-follow instructions included. Two people recommended.