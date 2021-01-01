Germinia 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Description
Features:Built for durability to last for years to come, while also compact in design to accommodate small spacesOur table set is perfect for an apartment. Stools tuck under the table for storage, save a lot of space. This counter height table set is equipped with foot pads to keep your floor be free of wear.Ideal for dinette, kitchen, and dining areas, your family can gather for meals togetherDimensions: Table - 35''H x 47.2''L x 23.6''W, Chair - 23.6''H x 15''L x 11.8''W. Weight: Table+Chairs - 62.32lbs. Weight Capacity: Table – 264LBS, one Chair - 176LBS.Number of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: 0Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating (Table Top Color: Light Brown, Light Brown, Brown, Brown): NoUpholstered Bench (Table Top Color: Light Brown, Light Brown, Brown, Brown): Bench Seating (Table Top Color: Beige, Beige): YesUpholstered Bench (Table Top Color: Beige, Beige): NoLeaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: Table Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Table Base Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: Manufactured WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: MDFSeating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: NoUpholstery Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color (Table Top Color: Light Brown): Drak BrownTable Top Color (Table Top Color: Beige): OakTable Top Color (Table Top Color: Brown): BrownTable Base Color: BlackSeating Color: BrownBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 4Weight Capacity: 440Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: BacklessSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Seat Height: NoAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Wood Tone (Table Top Color: Beige): Gray WoodDS Wood Tone (Table Top Color: Light Brown): Medium WoodDS Wood Tone (Table Top Color: Brown): Light WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: