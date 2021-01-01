German Wirehaired Pointer Gifts German Wirehaired Pointer Bearded Dog Painting Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

German Wirehaired Pointer Bearded Dog Painting. Great for pheasant, duck, quail, chukar, and grouse hunters. Bird hunters will love this! For outdoorsmen and women who love dogs. Surprise friends or family with this popular trending top. Birthday or Christmas gift for yourself & your friends. Great gift idea or present for men, women, mother, father, son, daughter, family and friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only