Noble House Gerardo Modern Fabric 3 Seater Sofa, Charcoal, Silver

You and your family spend a lot of time on your living room couch, so why not do it in comfort and style? Our sofa offers your interior space eye-catching aesthetics with its deep seating, plush cushions, and refined upholstery, making this piece a perfect modern addition. Finished with stunning T-shaped chrome legs, this sofa not only anchors your decor in refined elegance but it also provides incredible relaxation for all. From cozy movie night gatherings to casual conversations, our sofa will have you anchored in style.MODERN DESIGN: With clean, precise lines, our sofa is the ideal modern accessory for your interior space. Finished with sloped arms, chrome legs, and tonal piping, this sofa not only offers a chic, minimalistic look but also provides incredible structure.UPHOLSTERED: Our sofa is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush cushions for extra cozy seating.CHROME FINISH: This sofa uses iron legs that provide incredible durability, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. These T-shaped legs are coated with a chrome finish, offering a polished, decorative look and corrosion resistance that is easy to clean.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This deep-seated sofa is 87.75" W x 34.50" D x 35.25" H with a seat depth of 23.00 inches. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming sofa.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this sofa. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.