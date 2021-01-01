Baxton Studio Gerard Brown and Black Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Give your dining room a robust and homey atmosphere with the Gerard dining chair. Made in Malaysia, this chair is comprised of a black finished metal frame padded with soft foam and upholstered in smooth fabric. The distressed appearance of the fabric creates a rugged look, while the streamlined frame complements modern room layouts. Fully assembled, the Gerard is supported by straight, slim legs that provide a more open feel in tight spaces. With its simple silhouette and plush cushions, the Gerard dining chair enhances any dining occasion. Color: Brown and Black.