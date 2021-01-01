Georgiana Nail Button Low Profile Platform Bed

This low profile platform bed anchors your bedroom, with its standout headboard and clean-lined silhouette. Made in the USA, this bed has a solid and engineered wood frame, and it's fully upholstered with linen for a luxe look that's sure to bring some glam style to your space. The wingback headboard features bold button tufting and nailhead trim for some classic appeal. A footboard is also included. Center slats provide extra support for your mattress (sold separately), without the need for a box spring. Multiple solid upholstery hues are available, so you can match your bedroom's style and color scheme. Size: Twin, Color: Swedish Blue