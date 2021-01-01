From state designs
Georgia the State with Bulldogs T-Shirt
Advertisement
Georgia the State with Bulldogs. Known as the peach state. Also know as the “Empire State of the South” and as the epicenter of the civil rights movement in the US. The silhouette of the state of Georgia with a cute bulldog and a big slobbery smile. Great for fans of the state or Georgia sports. Show your tough, independent spirit that comes from a strong mixture of peoples. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem