From wowtastic!
Georgia Empire State Of The South 1788 Georgia It's Peachy Tote Bag
Advertisement
Georgia State for people who Love Georgia, or Georgia men, Georgia women and all proud Georgia person showing Georgia map for Georgia Independence Day and National Georgia Day. It's a Georgia thing you wouldn't understand for native Georgia people. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.