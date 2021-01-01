Martha Stewart Georgia Embroidery Indoor Polyester Sheer Poletop Curtain Panel Pair , Ivory , 50"x84" , Set of 2

Brighten up your space with natural light and the dainty appearance of the Martha Stewart Georgia Embroidery Curtain Panels. A delicate floral and vine embroidery adorns this sheer panel for a soft, classic look. The natural and ivory hues will illuminate your space with a calming aura. Welcome in warm sunlight with this sheer, unlined style to keep an inviting look in your space. This is ideal for living rooms, dining rooms or where you plan to entertain. Available in either 84’’ or 95’’ this panel pair makes it easy to dress in your home and caters to your decorating needs. Fashioned with a 3’’ rod pocket for effortless hanging on a standard curtain rod of your choice. Hang this set of two together to give your windows a full look. To keep these panels remarkably fresh, care for your linens by placing them in a machine wash as needed.