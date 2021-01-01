From baxton studio
King Georgette Modern and Contemporary Fabric Upholstered Bed Light Gray - Baxton Studio
Don't let the clean, straight lines of the Georgette bed fool you - this bed has plenty of stylish details. The modern and contemporary-inspired design is clear to see in the tall, oversized square headboard. The sides of the headboard are further accentuated with bronze nail heads trim. The Georgette's impressively-sized headboard features foam padding and fabric upholstery, with button-tufting design. Keep yourself or your guests resting and relaxing in this chic, sturdy bed. The modern style of the Georgette can easily be coordinated with the look of your guest room or bedroom - or can inspire a bedroom refresh! This bed comes with 3 by 3 slats for use with a box spring and mattress. Made in Malaysia, the Georgette requires assembly. Size: King. Color: Light Gray.