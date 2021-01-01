From modloft
George Mirror by Modloft - Color: Black - Finish: Painted - (EPA285-PPC5VA)
Gracefully wrapped in leather, the George Mirror is a distinctive piece for the modern home. This round mirror is suspended by a matching leather buckle strap and stainless steel knob, giving this mirror a sleek modern update. Available in several colors. Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black