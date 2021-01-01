Vacation Travel Adventure Geometry Sunset Geometric Art Beach Vacation Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you a geometry geek who loves going on a island beach vacation? If you love collecting seashells and marvel at their geometry pattern, let them show everyone with this summer vacation gift. This family beach trip design shows: beach sunset scene in diamond geometric pattern. If you love sandy beaches, collecting seashells and the lovely beach sunset, get this cool geometric beach design for you next beach vacation. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only