Geometry Blocking Comforter Set

The answer to the always difficult how do you style a bed question just got a whole lot easier with the introduction of the East Urban Home comforter sets. That's right, East Urban Home have created a one-stop-shop for all your bedding needs. In one click of the add to bag button you have an ultra-soft, lightweight woven polyester printed comforter and pairing shams (one sham with a twin) the East Urban Home comforter and shams pack a 1-2-3 punch in the bedroom with endless statement making decisions. Size: Twin XL