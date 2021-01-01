Ivory/Blue Geometric Shag/Flokati Tufted Accent Rug - (3'X5') - Safavieh

Shimmering with the luster of satin, Gardena shag rugs radiate style and sophistication. A brilliant blend of textured yarns infuse this collection with striking highlights and comforting texture. The slight shimmer and shine of these rugs create an opulent atmosphere, creating a bright and luxurious vibe into a room. Hand-tufted using soft synthetic yarns, Gardena shags boast a cushioned feel underfoot and high performance in any room. Now available in smart selection of boho and chic designs. Size: 3'X5'. Color: Ivory/Blue. Pattern: Geometric.