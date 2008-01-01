From dals lighting
Geometric LED Linear Suspension Light by DALS Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (PDL44-3K-BK)
The Geometric LED Linear Suspension Light by DALS Lighting spans over spaces neatly, housing energy-efficient light within openly formed trapezoids that are nestled next to one another. Effortlessly suspended, this crisp and structured piece filters an even layer of illumination through frosted lenses as its handsome composition makes a bold statement. Bring a geometrical and bright touch to a range of rooms and dÃ©cor styles with this linear suspension light. Dals Lighting is an accent and architectural lighting company based in Quebec that was founded in 2008. Their modern designs use LED technology and are functional, minimalist and versatile. From the sleek, adjustable Round Directional LED Wall Sconce to the smooth, clean lines of the Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light, their creations are innovative, useful and high quality. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Black