SUSSEXHOME Geometric Gray II 44 in. x 24 in. and 31.5 in. x 20 in. Washable, Thin, Multipurpose Kitchen Rug Mat (Set of 2)

First impressions matter, so give your home indoor floor rugs that are stylishly inviting, protective, and conveniently simple to maintain. The SUSSEXHOME washable kitchen mat set are designed in a range of timeless patterns in classic colorways to be instantly adored and admired the minute you step inside your home. Safeguard Your Home Floor in Style, Our eye-catching indoor rugs for front doors, kitchen or laundry room are purpose-designed to protect the floor and safeguard the user against accidental slips caused by water or oil spilled on the floor. Our protective non-slip backed flooring mats not only elevate home decorations but assure maximum safety and comfort. Non-Skid Quality for Versatile Use, These protective non-slip backed flooring mats are made of lightweight, and durable materials preventing slipping on all floor types. With under 1/4 in. thickness to fit under the doors, our rugs for home are ideal as indoor door entry rugs, and kitchen floor mats for in front of sinks. Unique Stylish Patterns for All Surroundings with quality materials paired with the latest technology in printing, our area rugs will complement the modern and vintage decor by adding stylish accents and interlaced patterns in bold colors and head-turning prints. Machine Washable Wash at 30°C Tumble dry at low temperature. Product Details: Package Contains: 2 x Modern Low Pile Rugs. Material: 70% Cotton and 30% Polyester Sizes: 44 in. L x 24 in. W and 31.5 in. L x 20 in. W Thickness: 1/4 in. Color: Gray II.