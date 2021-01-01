From unique loom
3' x 5' Geometric Fuchsia Red and Orange Oval Area Throw Rug
From the Trellis Frieze Collection, this geometrically patterned rug is inspired by the trellises in vineyards of antiquity. Just like the vines climbing upwards, our eyes are directed towards the lattice in the foreground. The textured background provides depth and contrast. Available in a range of textures and colors, this easy-to-clean rug has a medium pile.Product Features:Color(s): fuchsia, beige, red, orange, yellow, blue and goldGeometric pattern oval rugMachine made medium pileBacking: yesRecommended for indoor useEasy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shedUse a rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyMade in TurkeyCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuumingUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 3' wide x 5' longPile height: 0.33"Material(s): polypropyleneBacking: cotton