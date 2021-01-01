4'x6' Geometric Design Woven Area Rug Gray/Ivory - Safavieh

The Glamour Collection is a beautiful exhibit of traditionally designed area rugs made for today's stylish home decor. Hand tufted using 100percent pure wool, each elegant Glamour area rug features classic rug designs set against a soft, medium cut pile. Glamour is an ideal choice for the living room, family room or master suite. The evocative tile motifs and modern geometric patterns of Glamour are etched in a thick, plush loop and cut pile for a comfort soft feel underfoot and marvelous decorative dimension throughout room decor