Geometri Small Towel Bar by Dezi Home - Color: Metallics - Finish: Satin Nickel - (D5.100.SN)

Geometri Small Towel Bar by Dezi Home is the perfect accessory for modern master bathrooms. With a long bar for extra storage, this piece is ideal for bathrooms with more than one user, and its metal construction ensures longevity, and ensures this product can be used for many years to come. Dezi Home is a company that approaches home accessories from a different angle. They believe that sometimes you have to step back and take a fresh look at what once seemed obvious, even when youre talking about something as ordinary as a towel bar or a soap holder. Thats the step that turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. Color: Metallics. Finish: Satin Nickel