From jefdesigns
Geode Tyler Table Lamp by jefdesigns - Color: Blue - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (jd_gb_Tyler)
Advertisement
Through its combination of mechanical crafts sparse austerity with the unpredictable creativity of nature, the Geode Tyler Table Lamp by Jefdesigns sports an aesthetic that is somehow both tasteful and showy. The metal base that holds up the bulb is especially thin, and its circular base is exceptionally flat, giving the fixture a minimalist quality in its structure. The linen shade features a digitally printed design resembling geographic rock formations, which lights up beautifully when the bulb is turned on. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Shape: Round. Color: Blue. Finish: Brushed Nickel